SLANDER Share Another Round of “Love Is Gone” Remixes, Starting with R3HAB [LISTEN]

By Karlie Powell
Your EDM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSLANDER are rolling out a second round of star-studded remixes for their massive hit “Love Is Gone” featuring Dylan Matthew. Known for minimal production on verses, while relying on basic synth notes to let vocals shine through, Dutch/Moroccan multi-platinum DJ and producer R3HAB leads the new run of remixes. His production rocks a slow and steady, future four on the floor groove with clean sound design and unique flair.

www.youredm.com

