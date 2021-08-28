SLANDER Share Another Round of “Love Is Gone” Remixes, Starting with R3HAB [LISTEN]
SLANDER are rolling out a second round of star-studded remixes for their massive hit “Love Is Gone” featuring Dylan Matthew. Known for minimal production on verses, while relying on basic synth notes to let vocals shine through, Dutch/Moroccan multi-platinum DJ and producer R3HAB leads the new run of remixes. His production rocks a slow and steady, future four on the floor groove with clean sound design and unique flair.www.youredm.com
