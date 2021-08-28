Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls finally trade Lauri Markkanen!

By Blog a Bull
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason and Ricky hopped on Spotify Greenroom for an emergency pod to give live reaction to the Bulls finally trading Lauri Markkanen. In a three-team trade with the Cavaliers and Trail Blazers, the Bulls are getting Derrick Jones Jr., a protected first-round pick and a second-round pick. It’s a great deal for the Bulls that adds depth and replenishes draft capital for a player who didn’t want to be around.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Derrick Jones Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Podcasting#Cavaliers#Spotify Greenroom#Trail Blazers#Blue Wire#Google Podcasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 unhappy stars the Bulls need to trade for

After their offseason haul, the Chicago Bulls look promising as ever. Fans and analysts believe that they’ll make waves this upcoming season—with qualifying to the playoffs almost certain. As is the case with offseason tweaks, we need to watch the actual games to see if such adjustments were right. If they are, then all is well. But if there aren’t, then the front office has until the February trade deadline to make their final roster moves.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Grizzlies-Bulls Trade Involves Dillon Brooks Going To Chicago

Coming off an NBA season in which they went 31-41, there is definitely a lot to be excited about if you are a fan of the Chicago Bulls. Not only did your team improve by 9-wins in one season, but now they actually have the makings of being a top-tier team in the Eastern Conference, that is if everyone stays healthy and plays at the highest level possible.
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: Roster officially grows with new signings

Tony Bradley Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports. One of the biggest problems that the Chicago Bulls face at this point of the offseason has to do with the overall numbers on the roster. The Bulls are now just up to 13 players on the roster if you include the second-year former Kansas Jayhawks point guard Devon Dotson in a two-way contract slow, following this latest round of official signings.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Is The Only Player In NBA History To Average 40 PPG In Multiple Playoff Series

When you go back and look at the numbers Michael Jordan put up throughout his career, it is hard to imagine there was any player who was ever able to do such things. Jordan was a statistical anomaly, doing things that most players could not even dream of. For the first part of his career, Jordan quickly established himself as the best individual player in the league, scoring a great number of points on a regular basis. Michael Jordan holds some of the most unbreakable records the NBA has ever seen, something that will cement him in the history books forever.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Lauri Markkanen trade clears way for Kevin Love to Lakers

Could Kevin Love be the next former NBA All-Star to reunite with LeBron James and join the star-studded 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers?. On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, and Portland Trail Blazers executed a three-team trade that sent Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland, Larry Nance to Portland, and Derrick Jones Jr. to Chicago. The Cavs then inked the 24-year-old power forward to a four-year, $67 million contract.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kevin Durant, Nets looking to exploit Cavs’ Lauri Markkanen trade

Lauri Markkanen made headlines on Friday after news broke that he was at the center of a blockbuster three-team deal between the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Chicago Bulls, and the Portland Trail Blazers. With Markkanen heading to the Cavs, it looks like Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are looking to capitalize on the aftermath of the deal.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Bulls a contender to swoop in and steal LaMarcus Aldridge from Nets

LaMarcus Aldridge has reportedly been cleared to play in the NBA again after he abruptly retired last season due to a heart scare. The Brooklyn Nets are the leaders to sign Aldridge after he spent five games with them last season following his San Antonio Spurs buyout, but the Chicago Bulls are also on Aldridge’s radar, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

LaMarcus Aldridge looking to sign with Bulls?

LaMarcus Aldridge officially has the green light to return to the NBA, and he may have a surprising destination in mind. KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported this week that Aldridge has been linked to the Chicago Bulls, the team that originally drafted him in 2006. Johnson adds that Aldridge has told associates that he has always wondered what it would be like to play for the Bulls.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

How Cavs’ Lauri Markkanen trade affects Evan Mobley

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a big splash in the 2021 NBA Draft by selecting a franchise cornerstone in USC big man Evan Mobley with their third overall pick. Apparently, general manager Koby Altman is still not yet done with his offseason moves as he added another impressive frontline piece to their roster.
NBAchatsports.com

Forward Lauri Markkanen is Cleveland-bound after a three-way trade

The long-awaited Lauri Markkanen saga finally came to an end on Friday. A source confirmed that Markkanen was part of a three-way trade that sent the 7-footer to Cleveland, and brought back athletic forward Derrick Jones Jr., as well as a 2022 lottery-protected first-round pick from Portland and a 2023 second-round pick from Cleveland.
NBAchatsports.com

Cavaliers Acquire Lauri Markkanen

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired forward Lauri Markkanen (LAU-ree MARK-a-nin) in a sign and trade agreement from Chicago, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. In a three-team deal, Cleveland traded forward Larry Nance Jr. to Portland and a protected 2023 second round pick (via Denver) to Chicago. The Bulls also received forward Derrick Jones Jr. from Portland and the Trail Blazers’ lottery protected 2022 first round pick as part of the trade.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Community Shootaround: Lauri Markkanen

Most of the prominent free agents this summer have already been signed, but restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen remains in limbo. The Bulls forward has been seeking a big offer sheet but that hasn’t come to fruition. With most teams having already eaten up their cap space, it’s unlikely to occur.
NBAchatsports.com

Lauri Markkanen joins Cleveland Cavaliers as part of sign-and-trade agreement

Former Arizona Wildcats big man Lauri Markkanen will continue his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers after he was acquired as part of a three-team, sign-and-trade agreement. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Cleveland signed Markkanen to a four-year, $67 million contract. ESPN Sources: Cleveland’s acquiring Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen in three-way...
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: All quiet on the Lauri Markkanen front

Chicago Bulls, Lauri Markkanen, Jussi Markkanen, Eero Markkanen, All Quiet on the Western Front, Minnesota Timberwolves, Maximilian Kleber, Paul Millsap, Dallas Mavericks, Billy Donovan. Lauri Markkanen, Chicago Bulls (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) A discussion that was looking to heat up last week concerning the Chicago Bulls and restricted free...
NBAchatsports.com

Former Wildcat Lauri Markkanen gets traded to Cleveland

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Lauri Markkanen #24 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on May 15, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Community Policy