Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls finally trade Lauri Markkanen!
Jason and Ricky hopped on Spotify Greenroom for an emergency pod to give live reaction to the Bulls finally trading Lauri Markkanen. In a three-team trade with the Cavaliers and Trail Blazers, the Bulls are getting Derrick Jones Jr., a protected first-round pick and a second-round pick. It’s a great deal for the Bulls that adds depth and replenishes draft capital for a player who didn’t want to be around.www.chatsports.com
