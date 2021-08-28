Press Release: Mayor Bowser Cuts the Ribbon on New Banneker Academic High School

First time in history a committee approved bill giving D.C. mayor such authority. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Senator Tom Carper (D-DE), and Congressman Anthony Brown (D-MD) announced that their District of Columbia National Guard Home Rule Act, which would give the D.C. mayor control over the D.C. National Guard (DCNG), passed early this morning in the House Armed Services Committee as part of the fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Van Hollen is the sponsor of the Senate version of the bill. Currently, the President controls the DCNG, while the governors of the states and territories control their National Guards. Today’s passage is the first time in history a committee in either chamber has passed a bill that would give the D.C. mayor control over the DCNG. The NDAA, the annual defense policy bill, has been enacted for each of the last 60 years.