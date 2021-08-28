Cancel
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Cuts the Ribbon on New Banneker Academic High School

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, DC Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee, and longtime Banneker Principal Anita Berger cut the ribbon on the new Benjamin Banneker Academic High School. Mayor Bowser was joined by Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen, At-Large Councilmember Anita Bonds, Ward 7 Councilmember Vincent Gray, Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto, Department of General Services Director Keith A. Anderson, as well as members of the community. The ribbon cutting was followed by a community celebration with free food, music, and COVID-19 vaccinations, to mark the historic occasion.

Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

