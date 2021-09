Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola backed Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta to come bouncing back after piling on the misery for his former assistant on Saturday.Arteta endured one of his most chastening days since quitting City to take charge of the Gunners in December 2019 as they were thrashed 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium with a man sent off.The result condemned Arsenal to their worst start to a season in 67 years and left them without a point – or even a goal – after their first three Premier League games.The pressure is building on Arteta but, despite completely overpowering his...