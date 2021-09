Welcome to Week 25 of the Waking The Red Prediction League!. Toronto FC head down to Miami in search of a momentum-changing victory (positive thoughts only, people!!) We’ve got an new old name atop the leaderboard! Apologies to c. beaulieu who’s 4-point New England prediction got missed by yours truly. Once those points were properly sorted, our old leader is our new leader. Sorry again, c. beaulieu. Nesker paid me to do it! He’s desperate for a title.