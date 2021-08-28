Cancel
Formula 1 Car vs. BMW M 1000 RR Superbike – Which one is faster?

By Horatiu Boeriu
BMW BLOG
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Coulthard joins the CarWow team to bring his Formula 1 skills to a drag race. And what a drag race this. In the hands of the former F1 runner-up in the 2001 championship, driving for McLaren, is a Red Bull RB7 F1 car. On the left of the F1 racer we have the BMW M1000 RR Superbike and a Porsche Porsche 911 Turbo S. The carbon fiber-built Red Bull RB7 is powered by a 2.4-liter naturally-aspirated V8 that can put down around 750hp. That power is sent purely to the rear wheels through a seven-speed sequential gearbox. It also sits onrather specially-developed, ultra-sticky Pirelli P-Zeros.

Buying CarsBMW BLOG

Is Buying a Used BMW i3 a Good Idea?

In the U.S. market, you can find a used BMW i3 with low-ish miles for under $15,000 fairly easily. You might have to drive out of state to get it but a quick search for used i3s will show you that there are plenty to choose from on the used market. Any color, several different years, and both BEV and REx models. Whichever sort of BMW i3 you want, you can find for cheap on the used market. The only question is whether it’s actually a good idea to buy one.
CarsTop Speed

Watch a Porsche 911 Turbo S Take on a BMW M1000 RR and an F1 Car!

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is packing a flat-six twin-turbo 3.8 Liter engine that produces 650 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic gear dual-clutch gearbox with four-wheel drive. The Porsche weighs in at 3,615 pounds. It is being driven by, Mat Watson from Carwow.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Watch A Supra Build In 10 Minutes

It seems like just about everyone wants to get their hands on a MKIV Supra ever since the first Fast and Furious movie was released. As the hero car in the movie, not only did the thing get to smoke a Ferrari and race Dominic’s Charger, it was also painted a loud orange and featured rocketman graphics to really dazzle the eyes. Apparently, that got everyone excited about owning one, and combined with the legendary nature of the 2JZ values today are ridiculously high.
Weatherracer.com

FIA to review F1 sporting regulations after Spa fiasco

FIA president Jean Todt confirmed there will be a review of the sporting regulations that allowed an official result to be declared for the Belgian Grand Prix after just two laps behind the Safety Car. A number of drivers were critical of the outcome of Sunday’s race, which was red-flagged...
CarsAutomotive Addicts

New Car Preview: 2022 BMW iX

There have been a few BMW vehicles that have previewed the future of electric automobiles, at least in the form of a hybrid and just a couple all-electric vehicles. Making the full-on move to EVs, BMW is poised to introduce several crossover utility-styled vehicles, such as the upcoming 2022 BMW iX.
CarsCarscoops

BMW M4 And M 1000 RR Meet For An Epic Drift Battle

Say what you will about BMW’s current styling language but there is no denying the fact that it knows how to build some incredible performance machines. Just take a look at the M4 and the M 1000 RR, both of which are featured in this mesmerizing drift battle video. The...
Motorsportscarwow.co.uk

Drag race: Red Bull RB7 F1 car vs BMW M1000RR vs Porsche 911 Turbo S

Ever wondered just how fast a truly fast road car is? Well, today’s drag race truly brings some context. Lining up here is the Red Bull RB7 2011 championship-winning Formula One car, a BMW M1000RR — a truly ridiculous road bike — and the Porsche 911 Turbo S which you’ll likely be familiar with if you’re a regular to a carwow drag.
MotorsportsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

F1: Do Formula 1 Cars Drive in the Rain?

The Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps over the weekend did not exactly go as planned. The weather was quite rainy all week leading up to the race, but it really started to pour on race day. When it comes to Formula 1 cars, can these race cars drive in the rain well enough to finish an F1 race?
CarsBMW BLOG

ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe: Doesn’t get better than ALPINA Green

The exclusive paint finishes ALPINA Blue metallic and ALPINA Green metallic are hallmark feature reserved solely for BMW ALPINA automobiles. So it’s only fitted that the stunning paintworks are available on all ALPINA cars. And the last ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe makes no exception. This new photo gallery was shot...
MotorsportsPosted by
Reuters

Formula One announces new award for overtaking

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Formula One announced a new sponsored award on Tuesday for the driver who completes the most overtakes during the course of a season. The award, carrying the name of cryptocurrency partner crypto.com, lines up alongside those offered for the fastest lap and fastest pitstop. Formula...
CarsBMW BLOG

BMWBLOG Podcast Ep. 56: M3 CS and M5 CS Reviews

We’re back with another episode of the BMWBLOG Podcast and this time we’re joined by our very own James Bachici, who’s not only a contributor of ours but a deep-rooted BMW enthusiast. He’s also the proud owner of one of the most special BMWs in the last ten years — the BMW M3 CS. James also made a video of his M3 CS, which you can see at the bottom of the article.
CarsBMW BLOG

VIDEO: Funky BMW M8 Test Mule Sounds Funky at the Nürburgring

Last week, we saw some more spy photos of an unusual BMW M8 doing some laps at the Nürburgring. It featured a lot of strange exterior bits that led some enthusiasts to think it was some sort of M8 CSL. As far as our inside info tells us, no such M8 CSL is in the works. Instead, this M8 is likely to be some sort of test mule for either M Performance Parts or maybe a future performance car. However, whatever it is, it sure sounds different. In this new video from the Nürburgring, we can see the unusual BMW M8 doing some laps and, more importantly, we can hear it as well.
Motorsportsthefocus.news

Revealed: Which other Formula One races have awarded half points?

The Belgian Grand Prix at Spa has been abandoned after heavy rain. Half points have been awarded, but which at which other races in Formula One history has this happened?. Half points awarded in Formula One for just sixth time. In the history of the F1 world championship, just six...
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: BMW M3 Competition drag races 650 HP Nissan Silvia S15

Ever since the new M3 Competition was unveiled, it’s had to prove itself against a wide range of models. Normally, everyone would be interested in how the new M car would perform against its traditional rivals, such as the C63 AMG, Audi RS4, and Alfa Romeo Giulia QV. However, with this new model, things have been a bit different, with comparisons between the M3 and even some tuned classics.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW 128ti vs Hyundai i30N — Top Gear Test

When Albert Biermann left BMW M to go work for Hyundai and Genesis, Bavarian enthusiasts were both disappointed and hopeful. Disappointed that he’d be taking his talents elsewhere but hopeful that some very cool, more affordable cars would be coming from Hyundai. Fortunately, their hopes have been met, for the most part, by very exciting cars at shockingly affordable prices. One such car is the Hyundai i30 N (we get the Veloster N in the ‘States) and it takes on BMW’s latest hot-hatch entry, the BMW 128ti, in this new Top Gear test.
CarsBMW BLOG

Test Riding the new BMW R18 B and R18 Transcontinental

From Berlin to Die Weite Straße (the Wide-Open Road) Home » Test Drives » Test Riding the new BMW R18 B and R18 Transcontinental. Close your eyes and imagine a classic BMW bike from days gone by, then open your eyes and look at the newly launched R18 B and Transcontinental models. The marque’s family heritage is immediately apparent. Recently, I was in the foothills of the Rockies outside of Denver for the launch of these two new motorcycles, designed to appeal to the enthusiast cruiser crowd but also to showcase BMW Motorrad’s long history of designing and building interesting, characterful machines. The two new bikes do not disappoint.
MotorsportsThe Drum

What Formula One can teach B2B marketing

Formula One (F1) and B2B marketing don’t seem like they have much in common. But inspiration and useful lessons can come from some unexpected places. When you think about marketing and F1, a few things might come to mind. Timing sponsored by big name watch brands like Tag Heuer and Rolex. Cars emblazoned with Marlboro or Lucky Strike. The car manufacturers themselves using it as a playground to establish their pedigree racing credentials.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Porsche 911 Turbo S Is Slow Versus F1 Car, Superbike In A Drag Race

We've already established that the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S is a quick car. It can sprint from standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.5 seconds, and continue to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 8 seconds. It's insane but not surprising, especially coming from Porsche's flagship.
MotorsportsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

A 6-Wheel Formula 1 Car? The Tyrrell P34 Is the Weirdest Formula 1 Car

Cars have four wheels. It’s something of a fact. However, Formula 1 is all about finding millisecond advantages over the rest of the field. Sometimes, that means adding two axles, four more tires, and a window to throw the rulebook out of. And that’s exactly what the Tyrrell P34 did. It’s weird, it’s fast, and it looks dumb as hell. Really, what more do you need out of a car?

