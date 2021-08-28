Formula 1 Car vs. BMW M 1000 RR Superbike – Which one is faster?

Last week, we saw some more spy photos of an unusual BMW M8 doing some laps at the Nürburgring. It featured a lot of strange exterior bits that led some enthusiasts to think it was some sort of M8 CSL. As far as our inside info tells us, no such M8 CSL is in the works. Instead, this M8 is likely to be some sort of test mule for either M Performance Parts or maybe a future performance car. However, whatever it is, it sure sounds different. In this new video from the Nürburgring, we can see the unusual BMW M8 doing some laps and, more importantly, we can hear it as well.