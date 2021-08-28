Formula 1 Car vs. BMW M 1000 RR Superbike – Which one is faster?
David Coulthard joins the CarWow team to bring his Formula 1 skills to a drag race. And what a drag race this. In the hands of the former F1 runner-up in the 2001 championship, driving for McLaren, is a Red Bull RB7 F1 car. On the left of the F1 racer we have the BMW M1000 RR Superbike and a Porsche Porsche 911 Turbo S. The carbon fiber-built Red Bull RB7 is powered by a 2.4-liter naturally-aspirated V8 that can put down around 750hp. That power is sent purely to the rear wheels through a seven-speed sequential gearbox. It also sits onrather specially-developed, ultra-sticky Pirelli P-Zeros.www.bmwblog.com
Comments / 1