Football Team's Ryan Fitzpatrick: Put on ice for Week 1

Fitzpatrick is one of many starters who won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Ravens, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. A large chunk of the roster is expected to sit, including QB Taylor Heinicke, RB Antonio Gibson, WRs Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, Adam Humphries and Cam Sims and TE Logan Thomas. Coach Ron Rivera called the QB spot a competition between Fitzpatrick and Heinicke earlier this summer, but it hasn't had the look of a real job battle so far, with Fitzpatrick starting the first two preseason games while Heinicke worked almost exclusively with the second-string offense. Fitzpatrick likely will get the start Week 1 against the Chargers.