Noble, OK

In his second season at quarterback, Colin Fisher looking to help Noble win

By J.D. Silva
Posted by 
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EyD9T_0bfwpuY800
Colin Fisher looks for a receiver during scrimmage action Thursday at Noble Stadium. Fisher will begin his second season as Noble’s starting quarterback this week. Trey Young For The Transcript

NOBLE — Colin Fisher is coming into his junior year with confidence.

Earlier this month, he verbally committed to Arkansas’ baseball program after leading Noble to a 25-8 record and an appearance in last season’s Class 5A state tournament.

But with Noble’s football season beginning at Blanchard Friday night, the focus shifts back to the gridiron and he’s feeling more comfortable going into his second season as Noble’s starting quarterback.

Last season was difficult one beyond and between the lines for Fisher and the Bears, who finished with a 3-7 record while dealing with COVID-19 issues throughout the season. Fisher admits he struggled at times last season trying to lead the offense as a first-year starter.

His coach’s confidence in him, however, has not been diminished.

“He’s the quarterback, he’s the real deal,” Noble coach Greg George said. “He can really spin it.”

Fisher’s not the first member of his family to play quarterback for the Bears. He was a freshman on the team when his brother, Austin, led the Bears to the playoffs in 2019, and his dad, Shayne, quarterbacked Noble to its first playoff win in 1993.

It’s been more of a normal offseason of preparation for Fisher this preseason, something he didn’t have last season. The team was able to have full practices, seven-on-seven scrimmages and preseason workouts.

It’s made a difference.

“Last year was my first year as a starter on varsity, so everything felt like it happened at a much faster pace than what I was used to,” Fisher said. “Now, I’ve really been able to calm down in the pocket and have more confidence in my role. Everything just feels better.

“We definitely did a whole lot more this year because we could, [especially] with COVID and all that [last year.]”

George believes the preseason has helped Fisher develop chemistry with his receivers, particularly with Brandon Harper and Trevor Wardrip.

Fisher’s friendship with Harper goes back to when they were much younger, while he and Wardrip have been working on developing their own connection.

“Harper has been one of my prime receivers. I’ve played with him my whole life and like passing him the ball,” Fisher said. “I’m excited to get to know Trevor Wardrip more and hang out with him because he’ll be one of our main targets this year.”

Fisher also knows what to expect this season. Many starters return and the coaching staff remains in place.

“We’re running a similar offense to what we ran last year. I’m sure it may change slightly from game-to-game, but it’s the same concept,” Fisher said. “That consistency has helped me, too.”

With Fisher’s future in baseball decided, his focus is now on football and leading the Bears to a bounce-back season.

“I’m just ready to do whatever it takes for this team to win,” Fisher said.

Comments / 0

 

The Norman Transcript

The Norman Transcript

Norman, OK
1K+
Followers
102
Post
220K+
Views
Media Account for The Norman Transcript

