Buffalo 19, Green Bay 0

By Sportradar
Norman Transcript
 6 days ago

Buf_Davis 31 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 9:02. Drive: 13 plays, 80 yards, 6:04. Key Plays: Stevenson kick return to Buffalo 20; Allen 13 pass to Davis on 3rd-and-3. Buffalo 6, Green Bay 0. Second Quarter. Buf_Moss 3 pass from Allen (kick failed), 2:24. Drive: 15 plays, 80 yards, 7:23....

www.normantranscript.com

NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 waiver-wire adds Packers must immediately jump at

Which players should the Packers consider putting in a waiver claim for?. There’s a reason why it’s called an initial 53-man roster. As early as today, the Green Bay Packers could make changes. With cut-downs taking place across the league over the past few days, a number of talented players...
NFLCBS Sports

Packers at Bills preseason score, takeaways: Josh Allen, Buffalo starters shine in shutout over Green Bay

Josh Allen picked up where he left off in his breakout 2020 campaign. Playing in his only preseason game for the Bills, Allen was fantastic in just under a half of action -- going 20 of 26 for 194 yards and two touchdowns for a 122.9 passer rating. The Bills defeated the Packers 19-0 thanks to the performance of Allen, as the MVP candidate looked to be in midseason form.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers waive quarterback, sign cornerback

The Green Bay Packers made a roster move on Friday, waiving quarterback Jake Dolegala as they continue to cut the roster down to 53 by the Tuesday 4 p.m. deadline. Per Pro Football Talk, Dolegala was in his second stint with the Packers this offseason. He signed with the team in June and was waived just before the start of training camp.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers trolls haters with instagram story featuring Matt LaFleur

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a photo on Instagram showing him hugging Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur: “They said we wouldn’t get along.”. Aaron Rodgers wants everyone to know his relationship with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is A-okay. So he posted a photo to his Instagram story showing...
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

While Bears RB Damien Williams has a pretty different skillset from RB Tarik Cohen, ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes Chicago could use Williams in some similar ways as a change of pace while Cohen is out. PFF’s Brad Spielberger outlines a potential contract extension that could work for the Bears and...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFLAthlonSports.com

Chicago Bears: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2021

The Chicago Bears limped into the 2020 playoffs, and unsurprisingly didn't stick around long, losing 21-9 in the Wild Card Round to New Orleans. Since then, the Bears seem to finally have their long-awaited franchise quarterback. But they've also lost key talent at crucial positions (wide receiver, cornerback, kick returner) and are dealing with uncertainty at others (backup running back, offensive line, pass rush) while also bringing a new defensive coordinator into the fold. More importantly, the Bears have a much more difficult schedule than they did last year.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers add long snapper to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers added former Iowa State long snapper Steven Wirtel to their practice squad on Thursday, according to Packers.com. Wirtel joins former UCLA kicker JJ Molson as the only two special teamers on the practice squad. He will be able to serve as a backup to Hunter Bradley and is able to join the active roster if needed under the NFL’s loosened roster movement rules for 2021.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released A Tight End On Monday

The Green Bay Packers are making cuts today as they work to get their roster down to 80 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Those cuts have now spelled the end for one promising tight end in Wisconsin. On Monday, the Packers announced that they have released rookie tight end Daniel...
NFLaroundptown.com

Heflin Getting Love In Green Bay

Prophetstown native Jack Heflin says simply, “I’m just trying to do whatever I can to be here.” The Packer undrafted free agent has made quite an impact since arriving in Green Bay three months ago. In his first two preseason games Heflin has been credited with eight tackles and two...

