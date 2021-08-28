USC QB commit Devin Brown drops five TDs in Week 3 win over Bingham
Four-star 2022 USC QB commit Devin Brown continued his senior year domination with a five-TD night in Corner Canyon High's (UT) 35-7 win over Bingham on Friday night. Brown finished the game 17-of-25 (68.0 percent) for 428 passing yards, four passing TDs and a rushing score. At one point Brown was 3-of-4 for 177 yards, thanks to a 97-yard TD pass to USC wide receiver target Cody Hagen. He averaged 25.2 yards per completion.247sports.com
