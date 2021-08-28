Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

5 Storylines to Watch in Seahawks Preseason Finale vs. Chargers

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith final roster cutdowns coming over the next three days and the regular season only two weeks away, the Seahawks will wrap up their exhibition season with one final dress rehearsal against the Chargers at Lumen Field. To this point, Seattle has endured a challenging preseason, losing its first two...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Russell Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Chargers#American Football#Broncos#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Seahawks Unofficial Injury Report vs. Chargers

As the Seahawks prepare to wrap up their preseason against the Chargers at Lumen Field on Saturday night, several key players returning from injury should be available if the team chooses to play them. While it remains unclear how many starters Seattle will play, or how many snaps they will...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ron Rivera Sends Clear Message Amid Cam Newton Speculation

When the New England Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday morning, a handful of fans and analysts suggested that the former MVP should make his way to the nation’s capital. With the Washington Football Team, he could re-unite with his former head coach Ron Rivera and potentially compete for the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Cowboys’ Decision On Cam Newton

On Monday, the Patriots released Cam Newton and almost immediately the Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Like most teams, the Cowboys will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. Dak Prescott is obviously a top-10 quarterback in the league, but his health isn’t a guarantee. The franchise quarterback missed most of the 2020 season and then dealt with a shoulder strain during preseason camp. And while the Cowboys have repeatedly said he’ll be good to go for the 2021 season, it’s never a bad thing to have too much depth. Insert Newton.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPopculture

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Back in NFL After Being Cut by Houston Texans

Jonathan Owens is back in the NFL. According to the Houston Chronicle, the boyfriend of gymnastics superstar Simone Biles returns to the Houston Texans as part of the practice squad. On Tuesday, Owens was cut by the Texans as the team was getting the roster down to 53 players. This comes after Owens and Biles celebrated their one-year anniversary together.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
NFLArrowhead Pride

2 waived former Chiefs have been claimed by new teams

Two former members of the Kansas City Chiefs who were waived at the 53-man roster deadline Tuesday were successfully claimed on Wednesday — cornerback BoPete Keyes and defensive end Tim Ward. NFL Network’s Tom Pellissero tweeted out the full list of successful claims:. Keyes is now a member of the...
NFLchatsports.com

Cam Newton To The Titans? Jeffery Simmons Breakout Season? | Tennessee Titans Rumors

The Tennessee Titans find themselves in the mix of potential landing spots for Cam Newton. The former MVP was recently released by the New England Patriots, but is he a fit for the Titans? Ryan Tannehill has performed extremely well and with the addition of Julio Jones to help out A.J. Brown, it’s safe to assume that Tannehill could have another great season. Logan Woodside completed 1 of 3 passes last season and does not have much experience on the field. Could Cam Newton be another weapon in an already high powered offense? Chat Sports host Tom Downey breaks down the story and gives his thoughts on the Cam Newton to the Titans rumors.
NFLYardbarker

'He's a Playmaker': GM George Paton Dishes on How Rookie OLB Jonathon Cooper Defied NFL Odds to Make Denver's Roster

Broncos Country doesn’t have to look that deep to unearth feel-good stories on this year’s 53-man roster especially since rookie rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper made the squad after an outstanding preseason. Cooper endured a trio of heart procedures after falling to the seventh round in the NFL draft this past spring, but now, people are raving about what sort of impact he can make in 2021.
NFLNBC Washington

Cris Collinsworth: Ryan Fitzpatrick ‘Absolutely' Can Lead Washington to NFC East Title

Collinsworth: Fitz 'absolutely' can lead WFT to NFC East title originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. In 2020, the Washington Football Team won the lowly NFC East on the back of its dominant defense. Jack Del Rio's unit finished as a top-five defense in practically every major statistical category last fall, propelling the team to its first division crown in five years.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons Final Preseason Game

The regular season just keeps getting closer and closer. Tonight the Cleveland Browns play their final preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. The final preseason game is simply the best one for multiple reasons. You have the feeling the regular season is close. Also, competition is normally at a high level with players wanting to make a last impact.
NFLNew York Post

NFL teams don’t want Cam Newton

The Patriots shocked the NFL when they released Cam Newton on cut-down day, handing rookie Mac Jones the starting job. Many thought the former NFL MVP was the clubhouse leader to start for New England, and after his release it was speculated that he would quickly land a backup job elsewhere.
NFLFOX Sports

Gardner Minshew: The NFL quarterback everyone wants to be friends with

"I’m fired up to be here." That was the quote from Gardner Minshew in his first media appearance as a Philadelphia Eagle at the start of this week, giving the same answer as basically every player who ever joined a new team in any sport, ever. That’s where the routine...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Zach Ertz, Giants, Saquon Barkley, Washington

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has cleared COVID-19 protocol after testing positive on August 21. (Michael Gehlken) Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy confirmed that they are not interested in free-agent QB Cam Newton: “I think he has a ton of football left. But we’re very excited about the group that we have.” (Andrew Siciliano)

Comments / 0

Community Policy