Marcus Kemp Enjoys Working With Chiefs Receivers: ‘No Choice but To Get Better'

Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's been nonstop talk about how much special teams performance may factor into the Kansas City Chiefs' decision to potentially keep wide receiver Marcus Kemp on the roster. Now, there are multiple reasons why he should avoid roster cuts. In the Chiefs' 28-25 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday,...

