Inside the Strange World of Whiskey Scams

There isn’t much out there that someone hasn’t used as the basis for some kind of scam. Counterfeit items and forged artwork are just the tip of the iceberg. But you’d think that there are some things that just don’t lend themselves well to scams — things like food and drink, for instance. But it turns out that the world of bourbon is as prone to scams as anything else — something that should set off alarm bells for those who appreciate a good glass of whiskey.