Environment

Officials urge residents to heed Ida warnings

 6 days ago

Weather forecasters and state officials warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday in anticipation of an intensifying Hurricane Ida.

#Weather Forecasters#Gulf Of Mexico#Extreme Weather#Ap Archive
