How medical training teaches doctors to be financially unhealthy

In nearly every field, ongoing education is warranted, if not explicitly required. Be it the informal transfer of knowledge between colleagues, or a more formalized process like recertification, nearly every profession mandates some form of maintenance of knowledge and skills. However, there are few professions that produce information at the volume and pace of health care. Indeed, since ancient times when early Greek and Egyptian texts provided documentation of new findings, treatments, and theories, medical education has continued to evolve. Now, the doubling time of medical information is a staggering 73 days. As a result, it has become nearly impossible for those in medicine to learn everything they need to know, let alone keep up with this veritable firehose of information. The answer may lie–at least in part–with technology.