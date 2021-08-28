Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

How medical training teaches doctors to be financially unhealthy

By Elizabeth Hughes, MD
KevinMD.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently unearthed all my pay stubs from residency, including the first one — all $89.14 of it. When I received that check, I had just moved across the country after a grueling internship in Philadelphia, which left me physically and emotionally exhausted. I was staying in a motel, which...

www.kevinmd.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical School#Medical Education#Student Loans#Landlord#University#Acgme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Doctor Who
Related
Public HealthWIBC.com

Nurse, Doctors Frustrated With How Many COVID Patients Are Unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — Nurses and doctors are reaching their breaking point at Indiana hospitals as more Hoosiers are seeking treatment for the Delta variant of COVID-19. Dr. Jerome Adams now works at Eskenazi Hospital as an anesthesiologist. The former surgeon general and Indiana state health commissioner told WISH-TV that the likelihood of more shutdowns is increasing as more people are getting severely sick with the Delta variant.
Saint Louis County, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: How do doctors choose their doctor?

Dear Dr. Roach • How do you choose your own doctors? The old advice to interview doctors can't be done within insurance constraints. I am an old Hispanic woman with a low income. I have Ph.D. in cell biology from a widely respected university, but I am treated just as I witnessed my own mother treated: My words don't enter the doctors' ears. I get smiles, nods and answers that do not apply. When I read my online notes, it is clear my concerns were not heard. I've had good care when I lived in an area with many immigrant doctors, but now I live in a state that doesn't attract immigrant doctors. What should I look for when scrolling through the lists of doctors my HMO offers? — S.P.
Health ServicesKevinMD.com

The evolution of medical training in dermatology and the impact of technology

In nearly every field, ongoing education is warranted, if not explicitly required. Be it the informal transfer of knowledge between colleagues, or a more formalized process like recertification, nearly every profession mandates some form of maintenance of knowledge and skills. However, there are few professions that produce information at the volume and pace of health care. Indeed, since ancient times when early Greek and Egyptian texts provided documentation of new findings, treatments, and theories, medical education has continued to evolve. Now, the doubling time of medical information is a staggering 73 days. As a result, it has become nearly impossible for those in medicine to learn everything they need to know, let alone keep up with this veritable firehose of information. The answer may lie–at least in part–with technology.
HealthKevinMD.com

Doctors with borders

During my internal medicine internship in 1980 a professor chided our team because housestaff no longer prepared and interpreted peripheral blood smears. He scoffed that they don’t make doctors like they used to. I have heard similar lamentations through the years. I imagine that millennia ago Galen griped that his apprentices did not examine phlegm and feces closely enough. I noted that I should not become a crotchety critic when I turn gray. And yet …
Texas StatePsychiatric Times

APA and Other Leading Physician Groups Oppose Texas Legislation That Interferes With Patient Reproductive Care

6 frontline physician groups expressed their concern about the Texas state law that bans abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy. Six of America’s leading physician groups are deeply concerned about the consequences of the Texas state law that took effect yesterday, September 2, 2021, which bans abortions, medical counseling, and support related to abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy. The American Psychiatric Association along with the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American College of Physicians, and the American Osteopathic Association released a joint statement expressing their worries about this law.
Healththepress.net

How often to see the doctor

Routine health checkups are a key part of staying healthy. Older adults may feel like they’re always visiting one doctor or another. But how often should you see a doctor?. The answer isn’t always so cut and dry, and many health professionals have mixed feelings even among themselves about the magic number. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults over age 65 visit the doctor more than twice as often as 18- to 44-year-olds. According to Paul Takahashi, a physician at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., adults should see their primary care physicians at least once a year to make sure diseases are being properly managed and to stay current on preventive screenings.
Houston, TXtexasstandard.org

New Texas Law Removes Medical Procedure Approval Process For Some Doctors

A new law will no longer require some Texas doctors to obtain approval for certain medical procedures, treatments or drugs. Physicians with a proven track record — who are approved 90% of the time for a service — will receive “gold card” status and be exempt from the prior authorization process, which requires them to get permission from insurers before performing care.
Public HealthPosted by
KROC News

Employees Who Lose Their Jobs For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Not Qualify For Unemployment

With more and more companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, for those that refuse and quit or are let go might not qualify for unemployment. Joe Roby Jr is an attorney at Johnson, Killen & Seiler, and specializes in employment and labor law. He states that " for an employee to collect unemployment they would have to have been let go from a job through no fault of their own, like if a company downsizes and they are lose their job."
HealthKevinMD.com

You’re not as smart as you think you are — and neither is your doctor

In a world rife with admonishments like “Do your own research” and “trust your intuition,” I don’t hear about anyone reading up on human fallibility. Picture this scene: a lecture hall in a respected medical school. The students are early in their education, confident in their abilities to learn material and ace exams. After all, that’s how you gain admission. They’ve just watched a video about the placebo effect, learning for the first time that placebos are 30 percent effective.
Health Serviceslafourchegazette.com

Ochsner St. Anne adds doctor to medical team

Ochsner St. Anne will soon have a new Endocrinologist to its medical team. Ochsner Health announced this week that Juan C. Sarmiento, MD, has joined the medical staff at Ochsner St. Anne and Ochsner St. Mary. Dr. Sarmiento is a board-certified Endocrinologist who earned his medical degree at Universidad Autonoma...
Traffic AccidentsKevinMD.com

Physicians are hurting. This is what makes them human.

It is said that everything that moves has a breaking point. Engineers understand this concept, and they have developed intricate methods to understand when metals will reach their breaking point if they sustain repeated back and forth stress. It becomes crucial to understand that when metals break, the consequences have...
Public HealthCBS Austin

'Just a Nurse Venting' reveals stress pandemic is placing on healthcare workers

The workload for nurses-- especially critical care nurses-- has soared with the coronavirus case numbers. And-- yes-- it can bring them to tears. Registered Nurse Juliana Washington says it's good to let it all out, and she did just that after an apparently extra tough day at work. “I have zipped so many body bags,” she declares on camera adding, “I could never foresee that. I couldn’t imagine that.”
Relationship AdviceKevinMD.com

From advocate to adversary: How COVID-19 has changed the doctor-patient relationship

Ask any physician how they are doing today, and you’ll probably hear some version of frustrated, tired, and sad. It’s not the lump-in-your-throat type sadness. It’s that my-mind-and-soul-are-tired sadness. The feeling you have when all you can see is the conflict and the angst that seems to fill the world right now. The feeling that the world is burning and we are powerless to stop it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy