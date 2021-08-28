Acting Mayor Kim Janey ducks questions about maskless photo on first day of her mandate

BOSTON (CBS) – Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey urged people to stay home Sunday as Tropical Storm Henri arrives in New England. Janey said the city is taking a variety of steps to prepare for the storm’s arrival. READ: Latest On Tropical Storm Henri Crews have been working to clear drains in the city in an effort to prevent street flooding. The key time in Boston will be around noon when high tide arrives. “Through the height of the storm, please stay home,” Janey said. Residents are urged not to go near downed power lines, especially near standing water. “We certainly hope that the worst of the storm passes Boston. But we are taking every precaution to be prepared to make sure people are safe,” Janey said. For storm updates, visit Boston.gov. Residents can report issues by calling 311, and are urged to sign up for alerts by visiting boston.gov/alerts.