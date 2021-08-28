Cancel
Health

Acting Mayor Kim Janey ducks questions about maskless photo on first day of her mandate

By Sean Philip Cotter, Boston Herald
 6 days ago

Aug. 28—Acting Mayor Kim Janey wouldn't address the photo causing a stir online that showed her smiling unmasked in a North End restaurant Friday night — just about half a day after she implemented an indoor mask mandate. The owner of Arya Trattoria on Friday night posted a picture of...

