Evanston Opens Two Cooling Centers In Response To Saturday Heat

CHICAGO (CBS) — The City of Evanston has two cooling centers open Saturday in response to heat index values nearing 100 degrees.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the centers as well as check on others at risk for heat-related illness, especially the elderly.

The following City facilities will be available to the public as cooling centers on Saturday, August 28:

Robert Crown Community Center and Library, 1801 Main St.

Open until 9 p.m.

Evanston Public Library, 1703 Orrington Ave.

Noon to 6 p.m.

All visitors must wear a face covering while at these facilities.

For more information, call or text 847-448-4311. Residents may simply dial 311 in Evanston.