Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Hilary Knight breaks U.S. career points record for women's worlds in win over Japan

By Associated Press
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALGARY, Alberta -- Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granato's U.S. points record in women's world hockey championship play, helping the Americans beat Japan 10-2 on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Knight tied Granato at 78 points with a goal in the first and broke the...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Wickenheiser
Person
Brianna Decker
Person
Sarah Fillier
Person
Akane Shiga
Person
Nicole Hensley
Person
Natalie Spooner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Canada#United States#Americans#Canadian#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsbardown.com

Hilary Knight had the best reaction to finding out she tied Cammi Granato's goal record

Team USA improved to 2-0 at the Women’s World Championship on Sunday night and there was some history made in the victory. With the Americans already up by two goals in the third period, Hilary Knight put the game out of reach with her first of the tournament and 44th women’s worlds goal of her career to tie Cammi Granato’s all-time goals record.
NHLCBS Sports

Hilary Knight ties United States' hockey goals record in win over Finland

Hilary Knight will soon stand alone in the record books. She tied former United States women's hockey star Cammi Granato's goals record on Sunday night with her 44th career score in the United States' 3-0 win over Finland. In her 11th appearance in women's world hockey championship play, Knight scored with 6:58 remaining in the final period.
HockeyUSA Hockey

Knight Breaks All-Time Scoring Record at WWC as U.S. Defeats ROC, 6-0

CALGARY, Alberta – Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho) broke the all-time IIHF Women’s World Championship goal record as the U.S. (3-0-0-0) skated to a 6-0 victory over Team ROC here today in preliminary round play of the IIHF Women’s World Championship. With an assist on Knight's goal, Brianna Decker (Dousman, Wis.) became the all-time U.S. assist leader in women's world championship play.
SportsThe Hockey Writers

Top 3 Moments of the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship

Although the lead up to the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Hockey Championship was challenging and felt like a long time coming, the 11 days of the tournament flew by. The games are over, and the medals have been handed out, but it was a historic tournament on a number of fronts. Canada won their first gold since 2012, the all-time tournament scoring record was broken by Hilary Knight, and though Finland wasn’t able to return to the final to try and win the elusive gold, they won their all-time record 13th bronze medal at the championship. We also saw the debuts of Hungary and Denmark in the top tier and watched Hungary record their first win with a 5-1 victory over the Danes. Japan also had their best tournament ever (finishing sixth), and earned a spot in a quarterfinal matchup against the United States.
Behind Viral VideosBored Panda

22 “Culture Shocks” This Brit Experienced After Moving To The USA

Meet Brenden Guy, a British man living in Pennsylvania who’s been gaining popularity on social media for his fun and light-hearted culture shock videos. On his TikTok channel @brendenandellie, where he’s followed by 121.9k followers and counting, Brenden shares videos of himself in various American scenarios that surprised him the most.
SportsUSA Hockey

U.S. Opens Women’s Worlds with 3-0 win over Switzerland

CALGARY, Alberta – Brianna Decker (Dousman, Wis.) and Kendall Coyne Schofield (Palos Heights, Ill.) each tallied a goal and an assist to help the U.S. Women’s National Team to a 3-0 win over Switzerland here tonight in the first preliminary round game for both teams at the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Which Rangers will play in the Olympics?

The NHL announced an agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) that confirms that NHL players will take part in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The New York Rangers should be very well represented t the Games. When the NHL announced the 2021-22 schedule, they included a lengthy...
HockeytheScore

Canada defeats U.S. in overtime to win gold at women's worlds

Canada defeated the United States 3-2 in overtime to win the gold medal at the Women's World Hockey Championship in Calgary on Tuesday night. Marie-Philip Poulin scored the game-winning goal in the extra frame. The goal was initially not called, with play resuming for moments before the buzzer sounded. This marks Canada's first gold at the tournament since 2012.
TennisESPN

Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez stuns Naomi Osaka at US Open

NEW YORK -- Leylah Fernandez, an 18-year-old from Canada ranked 73rd in the world, was confident she could best defending US Open champion Naomi Osaka in their third round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night. Before this year's US Open, Fernandez had never been past the second round...
NHLCharlotteObserver.com

NHL players are headed to the 2022 Winter Olympics. Which Hurricanes players might go?

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho was disappointed in 2018 by the NHL’s decision not to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in South Korea. “It has been a dream for me,” Aho said in an interview in 2018. “I think it is for every Finnish kid. It’s such a big thing in Finland and it was so much fun watching those games when I was growing up. Hopefully I will one day play in the Olympics.”
GolfLPGA

Team USA Leads PING Junior Solheim Cup by Four Points

11th #JrSolheimCup to be decided tomorrow in singles matches. Sylvania, OH – Team USA leads the 11th PING Junior Solheim Cup after day one 8 to 4 over Team Europe. The team captained by LPGA legend Renee Powell put up three points during the morning four-ball session and five points during the afternoon foursome session.
NHLMLive.com

NHL announces 2022 Winter Olympic participation

NHL players are returning to the Olympics for the first time since 2014. The league and the NHL Players Association announced Friday that they have reached an agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation to accommodate the participation of NHL players in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy