Will the Gators make the New Year's Six? Here's what USA TODAY Sports thinks

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Florida is yet to make the College Football Playoff field since the system was instituted for the 2014 season. But since hiring Dan Mullen in 2018, the team has made it to a New Year’s Six Bowl in each of the last three seasons. The Gators captured Peach and Orange Bowl titles in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and it lost in the Cotton Bowl last year.

With this UF team having to replace contributors on both sides of the ball, making a return to the NY6 will be no easy task. And in his bowl projections ahead of the 2021 season, USA TODAY’s Erick Smith predicts a fairly disappointing bowl matchup for the Gators.

Smith has the team facing Iowa in the Outback Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 1, 2022. It would be Florida’s first trip to the Outback Bowl since the 2016 season, when it defeated the Hawkeyes 30-3. The teams had faced two times before that, both times occurring in the Outback Bowl, as well. Iowa won the matchup for the 2003 season, while Florida won for the 2005 year.

Alabama will make a playoff return in 2021, according to Smith, while Georgia and Texas A&M occupy slots in the NY6. He also has the Crimson Tide facing Oklahoma in the national title game.

Smith’s projection would certainly be a disappointment for the Gators, but it’s definitely a possibility, especially if the team finishes with a worse record than the Aggies and Bulldogs. It’s a relatively manageable schedule for UF, but it still features very difficult games against ‘Bama and UGA.

Florida will hope to prove Smith wrong and return to its fourth-straight New Year’s Six Bowl in 2021.

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida football's fall practice and scrimmages

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

College SportsUSA Today

USA TODAY predicts New Years bowl with SEC opponent for Penn State

After an unusual 2020 season, to put it kindly, big things are expected for Penn State according to national analysts and experts. If things go well for Penn State, the Nittany Lions could work their way back into a New Years Six bowl game, but one USA TODAY college football writer isn’t going quite that far for Penn State in 2021.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
On3.com

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler talks Lincoln Riley, 2021 season

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler opened up to Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt on Lincoln Riley and his outlook for the 2021 season. “I think Coach Riley does a great job keeping it simple and making it easy for our whole offense just to be efficient,” Rattler said. “Attacking down the field, have a good run game and even everything out. He definitely makes it easy at the QB position going through your reads and seeing coverages. He teaches us a lot of great things. It’s been great so far and I’m excited to see what he dials up this year”
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Oklahoma AD Has Stern Message For 1 Sooners Fan

The Oklahoma Sooners were originally supposed to begin their 2021 season on the road against the Tulane Green Wave. Those plans were altered due to the impact Hurricane Ida had on the Gulf Coast region. In an effort to preserve the current schedule, the location of this Week 1 matchup...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Lane Kiffin News

On Saturday morning, the college football world woke up to the news that Lane Kiffin wouldn’t be coaching Ole Miss in the team’s season-opener. Kiffin revealed he tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Although the coach is fully vaccinated, he won’t be on the sideline for Monday night’s game against Louisville.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
Florida StateIndependent Florida Alligator

New year, new Gators: Breaking down Florida’s offense in 2021

The 2020 Florida Gators offense set the SEC ablaze through the air. Quarterback Kyle Trask, tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Kadarius Toney led the Gators to an SEC Championship appearance. The historic offense averaged nearly 40 points and 510 yards per game. Florida’s success revolved around its passing game, as UF averaged an SEC-leading 388 passing yards per game in 2020.
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports not high on the Gators in preseason re-ranking

Florida fans are optimistic heading into the 2021 season despite the fact that the team could look very different under quarterback Emory Jones and without star pass-catchers Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes. The Gators are coming off what was probably the best season of the Dan Mullen era, but it resulted in just an 8-4 record despite the team being just six points away from a possible College Football Playoff berth.
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's where CBS Sports has the Gators finishing in the SEC East

The Florida Gators are expected to finish second in the SEC East, according to CBS Sports’ college football experts. Georgia takes the top spot unanimously in the predicted order of finish but Florida has a firm grasp on second place as well. The rest of the East is a bit less rigid with Missouri and Kentucky battling for third and fourth and Tennesee and South Carolina a tier below at fifth and sixth. Vanderbilt received a near-unanimous last-place designation.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum compares Bryce Young to recent Alabama QB standouts

Alabama has been talked about as “QBU” lately with the team’s three most recent starting quarterbacks – Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones – being named Week 1 NFL starters. Now all eyes are on Bryce Young. Will he be the next great Alabama QB? Paul Finebaum thinks he can be.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Mark May Releases His Prediction For Alabama vs. Miami

In just a few days, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field to defend their title win over the Ohio State Buckeyes last season. No. 1 Alabama won’t get a chance to rest on its laurels though. The Crimson Tide face off against the No. 14 team in the nation – the Miami Hurricanes.
College SportsAP

Texas A&M votes to extend Fisher's contract through 2031

Texas A&M’s board of regents voted Wednesday to extend coach Jimbo Fisher’s contract through the 2031 season and give him a significant raise. Fisher signed a 10-year, $75 million contract when he took over at Texas A&M before the 2018 season. The extension will increase his salary to $9 million on Jan. 1 and $9.15 million on Jan. 1, 2023. After that his salary will increase by $100,000 each year.
College Station, TXHouston Chronicle

Texas A&M makes Jimbo Fisher's raise, extension official

COLLEGE STATION —Texas A&M has officially announced a raise and contract extension for football coach Jimbo Fisher. The new contract will not kick in until Jan. 1, and raises Fisher’s annual salary to $9 million from $7.5 million, and adds four years to push his contract back to 10 years remaining, as it was originally in December 2017.
Oklahoma Statethefootballbrainiacs.com

100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #2 David Ugwoegbu

David Ugwoegbu, out of Katy, Texas, was a highly ranked prospect with offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, and other top schools. With his first offer coming over a year and a half before his signing day, he had plenty of time to take his pick of schools. Despite visits to several Texas schools, Lincoln Riley and the Sooners held the lead in his recruitment for some time. Alex Grinch visited the young man in January, one short month before his signing day; he committed later that day.

