K-State -2.5 Fun Fact: K-State QB Skylar Thompson enters the game with 30 career starts. Stanford will play two quarterbacks in this game, Jack West and Tanner McKee, but much like K-State, the Cardinal are a run-first oriented team. Jones, a junior, rushed for 550 yards and nine TDs on 126 carries in six games last season and added another 156 yards on 21 receptions. He’s a reliable back who has only lost one fumble and dropped one pass in his career. Jones is not known for an ability to gobble-up large chunks of yardage at a high rate, but his consistency and steadiness will be needed as the Cardinal offense carves out a new identity and sorts out the quarterback position.