Do You Have These Top Dividend Stocks On Your Radar For September 2021?. While September is fast approaching, investors may want to consider looking at some of the top dividend stocks. For the most part, this part of the stock market today would be in focus now. This would be the case as the Federal Reserve could be looking to taper by the end of 2021. Just last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell mentioned that the central bank could start to ease its policies by the year-end. However, Powell also noted that interest hikes remain distant because “we have much ground to cover to reach maximum employment”.