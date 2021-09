Do you think Clemson stays at the level they are now? I mean i'm hoping so. But reality might dictate that we don't go undefeated in conference every year. There will be a transition period. And during that time if a kid is on the fence he's going to look at income/NIL money as his motivator. So.. where do you go for that? Pickens county? or Columbus, OH? Markets will shift alot of commitments. It did last year with Korey Foreman. I think that trend will strengthen.