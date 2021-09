NEW YORK (AP) — Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has been activated from the injured list and was in the lineup after missing five weeks with a right oblique strain. Meanwhile, ace Jacob deGrom could begin a throwing program soon pending the results of an MRI on Wednesday. New York manager Luis Rojas confirmed Lindor’s return prior to a game against the major league-leading San Francisco Giants. DeGrom has been out since July 7 with right forearm tightness. He will have the MRI reviewed by Dr. David Altchek, and acting general manager Zack Scott said he would rely on Altchek’s opinion to determine if deGrom can resume throwing.