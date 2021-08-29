Drier on Sunday with humidity persisting through the weekend

High pressure located off the Carolina and Georgia coastline will nudge closer to central Georgia tomorrow, limiting our rain chances. High temperatures will rise into the low 90s tomorrow with heat indices in the upper 90s.

The limited rain chances continue into Monday and will be accompanied by similar temperatures. Highs will once again rise into the low 90s .

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Hurricane Ida is currently in the Gulf of Mexico working its way toward the northern Gulf Coast. This National Hurricane Center is forecasting Ida to strengthen into a major category 4 hurricane before landfall in the United States.

Direct impacts to Central Georgia look unlikely, however we could have a few storms from the outer most rain bands Tuesday.

There could be some good news behind the remnants of Ida. On the back side of tropical systems, there is something called subsiding or sinking air. This could leave us with some lower humidity and smaller rain chances by the end of next week!

By the end of the next seven days, we could pick up half an inch to 1.5 inches of rain with locally heavy amounts possible under heavier downpours. Only some of that would be related to Ida.

7-Day Forecast

