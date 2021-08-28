Cancel
McAuliffe seeks dismissal of GOP lawsuit over paperwork

13News Now
13News Now
Author's Note: The above video is on file from Aug. 26, 2021.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe is asking a court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Virginia Republicans that seeks to remove him from the ballot in this year's closely watched race for governor over an alleged paperwork error.

In a filing, Friday evening, attorneys for the former governor now running for a second term against GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin said the suit was based on a "legal lie."

The complaint filed earlier this week by the Republican Party of Virginia argues McAuliffe should be disqualified because his signature was missing from a form declaring his candidacy.

McAuliffe argues the signature was not required.

Author's Note: The above video is on file from June 10, 2021.

13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
