NBA requiring Covid-19 vaccinations for referees and others who work with players

By Wayne Sterling
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Less than two months ahead of the regular season tip-off, the NBA says it's requiring referees and other personnel who work with players during the 2021-22 season to be fully vaccinated.

