Crozet, VA

Albemarle ready to start redistricting Crozet, Brownsville elementaries

By Katherine Knott
Daily Progress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith construction of an expansion of Crozet Elementary under way, the Albemarle County school division is gearing up for a redistricting process to fill the additional seats. The county School Board signed off on the plan Thursday. A 10-person committee will review data and redistricting options over the course of several meetings from September to December, with a goal of making a recommendation to schools Superintendent Matt Haas by the end of the calendar year.

