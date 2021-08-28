Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Allen, Bills blank Packers in preseason finale

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen completed his first nine attempts and finished 20 of 26 for 194 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Buffalo Bills to a 19-0 win over the Green Bay Packers in both teams’ preseason finales. Allen capped Buffalo’s opening drive with a perfect...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchard Park#American Football#Ap#The Buffalo Bills#The Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 waiver-wire adds Packers must immediately jump at

Which players should the Packers consider putting in a waiver claim for?. There’s a reason why it’s called an initial 53-man roster. As early as today, the Green Bay Packers could make changes. With cut-downs taking place across the league over the past few days, a number of talented players...
NFLPosted by
CBS DFW

NFC North Preview: ‘Got To Give It Up To The Reigning MVP In Aaron Rodgers,’ Says CBS Chicago’s Marshall Harris

(CBS Chicago) — For awhile this offseason, it seemed like three-time MVP Aaron Rodgers might not remain the Packers quarterback. Rodgers was still fuming over the Jordan Love’s selection in the 2020 NFL Draft to be his eventual replacement. And word got out before this year’s draft that he no longer wanted to play in Green Bay. His departure would have opened up the NFC North race to the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. But it didn’t play out that way.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

2021 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Is Steelers RB Najee Harris worth a 1st round pick?

If you are like me, you love taking a good share of running backs early in your fantasy drafts. There are not a ton of workhorse running backs available for the taking, and the ones that are will likely go within the first few rounds. Today, we will rank the top running backs in fantasy football and determine who provides the best value based on where you will have to take them in your fantasy drafts.
NFLFrankfort Times

Josh Allen makes short work of Packers in Bills' 19-0 win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen needed just three possessions to throw two touchdown passes in his preseason debut and show he and the Buffalo Bills high-powered offense are ready for the regular season. Allen completed his first nine attempts and finished 20 of 26 for 194 yards in...
NFLWIVB

Josh Allen to start when Bills take on Packers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills fans are gonna see Josh Allen on the field this Saturday at Highmark Stadium. During a Thursday morning conference, Head Coach Sean McDermott said the quarterback will start the game. It’s not clear how long McDermott plans to keep him in play, whether this means part of the game, or the whole thing.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers add long snapper to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers added former Iowa State long snapper Steven Wirtel to their practice squad on Thursday, according to Packers.com. Wirtel joins former UCLA kicker JJ Molson as the only two special teamers on the practice squad. He will be able to serve as a backup to Hunter Bradley and is able to join the active roster if needed under the NFL’s loosened roster movement rules for 2021.
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen looks sharp on opening drive vs. Packers

Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leads a group of teammates on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports. The Buffalo Bills starting quarterback looked sharp to start the...
NFLCBS Sports

2021 NFL MVP odds, picks: Why Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen are best bets, plus more award picks from CBS staff

With the offseason saga between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers likely being at the forefront of your mind when the veteran quarterback comes up in conversation, don't forget that he's also entering the 2021 regular season as the defending league MVP. Rodgers took the league by storm last season and marched to the third MVP award of his career (first since 2014). As you'd expect, Rodgers is projected to once again be in the thick of the race this year, but he's going to have some stiff competition as he tries to become the first player since Peyton Manning (2008, 2009) to repeat as MVP.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen, starters to play against Green Bay Packers

Sean McDermott confirmed that starters, including Josh Allen, will play Saturday when the Buffalo Bills face the Green Bay Packers. There was some uncertainty of how the Buffalo Bills might approach the final preseason game. In the first two games of the preseason, the Bills have kept a majority of their starters out of the first two preseason games and it remained to be seen if they would play against the Packers or be kept out of the entire preseason.
NFLBuffalo News

Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks sharp in first action of preseason

The Buffalo Bills' game opened with a roll call of sorts. Nine plays in a row, the P.A. announcer declared “Josh Allen’s pass complete to …”. All that changed was the name on the receiving end as the quarterback rotated through his teammates, rattling off nine straight completions to get his day started.

Comments / 0

Community Policy