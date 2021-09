PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Watch Games. Patriots Preseason Network / NFL Network 98.5 FM The Sports Hub METLIFE STADIUM GAME CENTER Presented by. The Patriots jumped to a 2-0 preseason record after a 35-0 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday Night at Lincoln Financial Field. The Patriots will close out the preseason this Sunday against their most frequent preseason opponent. This week's game against the Giants will be 30th preseason meeting against the Giants, The two teams have closed out the preseason every year since 2005. It will be the Patriots first preseason game on a Sunday since facing the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday, August 17 in 2008.