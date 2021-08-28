Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Advanced Civilizations Could be Using Dyson Spheres to Collect Unimaginable Energy From Black Holes

By Andy Tomaswick
scitechdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack holes are more than just massive objects that swallow everything around them – they’re also one of the universe’s biggest and most stable energy sources. That would make them invaluable to the type of civilization that needs huge amounts of power, such as a Type II Kardashev civilization. But to harness all of that power, the civilization would have to encircle the entire black hole with something that could capture the power it is emitting.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 87

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fermi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Holes#The Black Hole#Civilization#Potential Energy#Hawking#Universe Today#Astrophysics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Related
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

A Ninth Planet Is Lurking in Our Solar System. And We Finally Know Where It Is

We might be edging closer to a full deck of planets, again. Our solar system has had just eight known planets since Pluto was demoted, but evidence pointing to another contender for Planet Nine status has furrowed astronomers' brows for years, suspecting that it's out there, lurking in the edges of our solar system. But we may have finally pinned down the precise trajectory of the missing cosmic body, according to a recent study shared on a preprint server.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Thousands of New Radio Signals Have Been Detected From Nearby Cosmic Sources

A powerful radio telescope staring at a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way has detected thousands of hitherto unknown radio sources. In the direction of the Large Magellanic Cloud, thousands of nearby stars, supernovae, and distant galaxies have been detected in radio wavelengths for the first time, data that could yield new information about the inner workings and evolution of these fascinating objects. It's all part of the Evolutionary Map of the Universe (EMU) Early Science Project being conducted using the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) facility in Australia, one of the most sensitive radio telescopes in operation. It's peering into...
Astronomynatureworldnews.com

Solar Tsunami Blast Headed Towards Earth After Sun Emitted C3 Flare

On August 26, a C3 flare erupted from sunspot area 2859 on the Sun, sending a solar blast towards the Earth, according to the National Weather Service's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC). The SPWC determined that a partial halo CME occurred by analyzing available images from the SOHO/LASCO sensor. According...
AstronomyDesign Taxi

NASA Shot Lasers At The Moon For 50 Years, And One Finally Bounced Back

For the last decade, scientists at NASA have been taking aim with laser beams at a tiny reflector on the moon. Around 240,000 miles away, the panel—the size of a paperback novel—suddenly fired one back. This reflector is mounted on the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), a spacecraft that has been...
Technologydailygalaxy.com

AI Reveals Alien-Planet Signals Buried in NASA Spacecraft Data

Perhaps someday in the near future the first signal from an alien intelligence will be detected by artificial intelligence. The future of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for finding exoplanets hidden in datasets was paved by one such algorithm developed by the University of Texas at Austin in partnership with Google in 2019 to probe the entire Kepler 2 data set of approximately 300,000 stars. The method is equally applicable to Kepler’s successor planet-hunting mission, TESS, which launched in April 2018.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Origin of dinosaur-ending asteroid possibly found. And it's dark.

About 66 million years ago, an estimated 6-mile-wide (9.6 kilometers) object slammed into Earth, triggering a cataclysmic series of events that resulted in the demise of non-avian dinosaurs. Now, scientists think they know where that object came from. According to new research, the impact was caused by a giant dark...
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Mars Is Safe for Humans, But Only for Four-Year Missions

A new paper written by an international group of space scientists details the threat of particle radiation on future human colonists of Mars. The findings, which serve as a guide for future missions, show that more than four years on the Red Planet would exceed safe exposure to radiation for humans, a press release from UCLA explains.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Indian Scientists Find Rare Supermassive Black Holes

Black holes are peculiar enough due to their laws of physics-defying traits. These cosmic conundrums have infinite gravity, they absorb even light once it gets too close, and time simply stops near them. It’s mind-boggling, we know it. But things can become even weirder when we talk about black holes, and Indian researchers prove it.
SciencePhys.org

Study reveals threat of catastrophic supervolcano eruptions ever-present

Curtin scientists are part of an international research team that studied an ancient supervolcano in Indonesia and found such volcanoes remain active and hazardous for thousands of years after a super-eruption, prompting the need for a rethink of how these potentially catastrophic events are predicted. Associate Professor Martin Danišík, lead...
AstronomyPhys.org

An accidental discovery hints at a hidden population of cosmic objects

Brown dwarfs aren't quite stars and aren't quite planets, and a new study suggests there might be more of them lurking in our galaxy than scientists previously thought. A new study offers a tantalizing explanation for how a peculiar cosmic object called WISEA J153429.75-104303.3—nicknamed "The Accident"—came to be. The Accident is a brown dwarf. Though they form like stars, these objects don't have enough mass to kickstart nuclear fusion, the process that causes stars to shine. And while brown dwarfs sometimes defy characterization, astronomers have a good grasp on their general characteristics.
AstronomyDiscover Mag

Astronomers Discover New Class of Habitable Planet

In the search for potentially habitable worlds, astronomers have focused on Earth-like planets orbiting Sun-like stars. These rocky worlds have a similar radius and mass to Earth and must be warm enough to allow liquid water to exist on the surface. But although astronomers have found a number of promising...
AstronomyScience News

Astronomers may have seen a star gulp down a black hole and explode

For the first time, astronomers have captured solid evidence of a rare double cosmic cannibalism — a star swallowing a compact object such as a black hole or neutron star. In turn, that object gobbled the star’s core, causing it to explode and leave behind only a black hole. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy