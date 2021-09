FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – While the previously frenzied real estate market has calmed down, the same cannot be said for the rush to find rental units and properties across North Texas. Ian Mattingly, the president of the Apartment Association of Greater Dallas said, “We have seen no sign of that in the rental market or the apartment market.” Instead of a cool-down in the rental market, Mattingly says it’s quite the opposite. He says lack of available units, and a demand for new construction that isn’t keeping up, are leading to a shortage. The Apartment Association of Greater Dallas reports there are some 700,000...