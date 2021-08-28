Cancel
Kalamazoo, MI

Loy Norrix football team gives back to community

By Manny Revilla
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, Mich. — Just two days after their first game of the season, the Loy Norrix High School football team was in downtown Kalamazoo giving back to their community. The team spent Saturday morning at St. Luke's Episcopal Church where they helped move, fix and clean furniture, which is free for formerly homeless families in Kalamazoo County. The team also helped package a variety of different diapers for families in Kalamazoo County through the St. Luke Diaper Bank.

cw7michigan.com

