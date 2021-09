CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — When looking back on the last few years of Illinois football, they’re aren’t many times the Illini could have pulled of a win like Saturday’s when the Illini beat Nebraska for the first win of the season. The Illini faced plenty of adversity early on, when they lost their starting quarterback Brandon Peters who was injured off a sack. His backup, Art Sitkowski, was sacked in his first play of the game and was picked off in the next drive, but the Illini were able to change the narrative that has plagued their program for so long.