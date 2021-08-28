Floyd County Schools to Observe State Administrative Day on Friday
Floyd County Schools (FCS) Superintendent, Dr. Glenn White, has determined that FCS will be closed for the day, on Friday, September 3, 2021, for all staff and students. Dr. White’s authorization coincides with Governor Brian Kemp’s directive that state offices take administrative leave on September 3. Kemp’s action was taken to encourage Georgians to receive the COVID-19 vaccination and offered as a “thank you” to those who have already been vaccinated.coosavalleynews.com
