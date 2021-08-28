‘Manifest’ saved by Netflix for fourth and final season

Only a few days earlier, Manifest creator Jeff Rake was already talking about the upcoming now-on-Netflix 20-episode fourth & final season of the mystery-drama series. Impressive considering he was doing it only 24-hours after the #SaveManifest campaign was able to proudly hashtag #SavedManifest in celebration. But now it's time for Rake and the team to get back to work so rake wanted to send the fans another message before he disappeared from social media for a while. Relax! Everything's fine! Rake and the Manifest team now need to roll up their sleeves and get to work. "Dear Manifesters," Rake began his tweet on Thursday afternoon. He continued, "Your outpouring of joy has been as humbling as your efforts to save the show. Consider all of your celebratory tweets "liked," a huge understatement for how I feel. You may hear from me a bit less as I'm getting back to WORK. Thanks to you. #SavedManifest."