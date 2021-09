We have some genuinely heartbreaking news to report this afternoon, as the wrestling world has learned that Daffney Unger has passed away at the entirely too young age of 46. Daffney, real name Shannon Spruill, had fans and fellow wrestlers in a panic last night when she did an Instagram Live on her personal account where she appeared very distraught, was reading what sounded like a will, and looked to be holding a gun. Her family and local police reportedly tried to track her down at her known residences all last night and this morning to no success.