Music

Eric Clapton shares apparent anti-vaxxers protest song ‘This Has Gotta Stop’

By Will Lavin
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Clapton has shared a new song called ‘This Has Gotta Stop’ which hears the guitar legend seemingly frustrated with coronavirus protection measures. The veteran rocker has been publicly vocal about his opposition to lockdown restrictions and vaccinations in recent months and last December he teamed up with fellow sceptic Van Morrison for the track ‘Stand and Deliver’, one of many anti-lockdown songs Morrison recorded and which were met with significant backlash.

