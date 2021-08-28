Cancel
Red Wings: Predicting the Future of Detroit’s RFAs

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings have plenty of UFAs and RFAs to deal with next offseason. I’ve already examined the UFAs, so let’s try to predict the future of Detroit’s restricted free agents. The Griffins. There are a couple of players in Grand Rapids that will become RFAs after this season:...

NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings: the Battle for Center at Training Camp

Although the Detroit Red Wings still need high-level talent at center, the team has plenty of players to slot in at the position – especially after the trade for Mitchell Stephens and the signing of Pius Suter. The upcoming training camp in Traverse City will be key in deciding the day one position of the players vying for center.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings Weekly Review: Pettersson, Yzerman & Blashill

There has been considerable debate about the Detroit Red Wings giving an offer sheet to Elias Pettersson. They don’t happen often and when they do, does it draw a lot of attention. Yesterday this happened:. The kicker–they offered a $20 signing bonus–which happens to be Sebastian Aho’s number. This is...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

The Grind Line: Red Wings’ New Alternate Captains

What’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week Tony Wolak, Devin Little, Patrick Brown, Kyle Knopp, and Jeff Middleton are the muckers who make up THW’s forechecking unit and sound off on Red Wings topics.
NHLchatsports.com

Red Wings: Will the Power Play Improve in ’21-’22?

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: Jeff Blashill, head coach of the Detroit Red Wings speaks to his team during a first period timeout during the game against the New York Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on January 14, 2020 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
NHLchatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings Weekly Review: Farewell Frans

Jan 5, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (81) skates with the puck as Chicago Blackhawks center Ryan Carpenter (22) pursues during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports. The Detroit Red Wings waived Frans Nielsen on Thursday for the...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Jeff Blashill Entering “Prove it” Season with the Red Wings

There may not be another figure in Detroit sports that sparks the kind of….passionate….responses like Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill does. “One thing you learn in coaching,” Blashill said during his year-end press availability, “is to have very think skin and to stay off social media.”. To be...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings: It’s a Make or Break Year for DeKeyser

Danny DeKeyser enters 2021-22 with a shot to rebound from a season affected by a nagging injury. With just one year left on contract with the Detroit Red Wings, his performance this year will determine his future with the organization. Rebounding From Injury. Last season was DeKeyser’s first back from...
NHLchatsports.com

Red Wings: Potential departures after 2021-22

This offseason has been nothing short of eventful for the Red Wings. From new arrivals to sad departures, change has been the name of the game this summer. In a matter of 48 hours, the goaltending pool went from a question mark to an exclamation point as Alex Nedeljkovic and Sebastian Cossa entered the fold. With Valtteri Filppula signing in Switzerland and Darren Helm leaving for Colorado, the last bastions of the 2008 Cup run have all departed.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Talking Red Wings Hockey with the Grind Line Podcast

The Detroit Red Wings community has a number of voices and as we’ve been trying to do during our weekly reviews, showcasing those voices either through the written, word video or audio. Another pretty prominent voice is the Grind Line Podcast, which is composed of Greg, Ryan, and Tyler who...
NFLchatsports.com

Preseason Overreactions: The future of the Detroit Lions is here, but it’s not who you think

Who’s ready for some more overreactions? It’s everyone’s favorite part of the preseason. The Detroit Lions had their second preseason game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh Saturday night and. boy, was it ugly. The Lions showed that they have a long way to go in most areas in their 26-20 loss. But there were a few guys that showed up big yet again. These few guys have continued to show up during the preseason, and it’s been a pleasure to see the future of the Lions do that.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Revisiting the Red Wings’ 1983 Draft

The 1983 NHL Entry Draft is one of the most fascinating in history. From this class, 113 players reached the NHL (46.7 percent) and won 21 Stanley Cups, and four players made the Hockey Hall of Fame. The Detroit Red Wings made out reasonably in this draft. They were in the midst of their “Dead Wings” era, with only two playoff appearances between 1967-83. But on June 8, 1983, the franchise changed forever.
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings agree to terms with free agent C Carter Rowney

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free-agent C Carter Rowney. Rowney, 32, was limited to 19 games with the Anaheim Ducks in 2020-21 due to injury, recording six points (0-6-6) and two penalty minutes. Rowney was coming off his two most productive NHL campaigns prior to last season, totaling 20 points (7-13-20) in 62 games with Anaheim in 2018-19 and nearly matching that the following year with 19 points (8-11-19) in 71 games in 2019-20. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound forward has skated in 223 NHL games since 2016-17 with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ducks, totaling 57 points (20-37-57) and 36 penalty minutes. Rowney also won a Stanley Cup championship with the Penguins as a rookie in 2016-17, chipping in seven points (3-4-7) in 27 regular-season games and adding three points (0-3-3) in 20 postseason contests.
NHLNHL

Red Wings Reset: 2021-22 goaltender breakdown

DETROIT -- On July 22, the day before the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman got the offseason goalie carousel started with a trade that surprised the hockey world. The Red Wings acquired 25-year-old goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from the Carolina Hurricanes...

