Red Wings: Predicting the Future of Detroit’s RFAs

Who’s ready for some more overreactions? It’s everyone’s favorite part of the preseason. The Detroit Lions had their second preseason game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh Saturday night and. boy, was it ugly. The Lions showed that they have a long way to go in most areas in their 26-20 loss. But there were a few guys that showed up big yet again. These few guys have continued to show up during the preseason, and it’s been a pleasure to see the future of the Lions do that.