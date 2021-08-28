Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Kurt Zouma joins West Ham on four-year deal

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9TSr_0bfwd3ri00
Kurt Zouma has joined West Ham (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

West Ham have completed the signing of Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma

The France centre-half, 26, has agreed a four-year contract after joining for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £25million.

“I’m very happy and very proud,” Zouma told West Ham TV.

“My conversation with the manager went very fast. I just felt like he really wanted me to come and join the team, especially a good team that’s started the season very, very well.

“With the great season that West Ham had last year, that gave the team a lot of confidence to improve this year – and I want to help the team do that.”

Zouma won two Premier League titles and a Champions League winners’ medal with the Blues and brings the experience Hammers boss David Moyes was looking for to strengthen his defence.

West Ham may be top of the early-season table but they have conceded five goals in their three matches so far after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Moyes was also desperate to add to his squad with the added burden of a Europa League campaign this season.

Moyes said: “I am delighted to welcome Kurt to West Ham United. He is a player we have tracked for some time, and we have taken great care and diligence to make the transfer happen. He was always our first choice and I am very happy that he is now our player.

“Kurt will join a squad full of players who are hungry and ambitious. He will provide competition to our squad. He is a strong, powerful player with great experience in the Premier League while he is also at a good age for a centre-back.

“Kurt has enjoyed great success at Chelsea and I can see that he is determined to continue being successful here at the London Stadium.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Zouma
Person
David Moyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Europa League#West Ham Tv#Hammers#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham pushing to sign Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma

West Ham are pushing to sign Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma before the weekend. The Sun says the Hammers are closing in on £25million Zouma – and hope to have him signed to be available to face Crystal Palace this weekend. The Hammers have reached an agreement with Chelsea over the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Does Kurt Zouma deserve to be West Ham’s richest player?

According to The Athletic, Chelsea & West Ham reach an agreement for Kurt Zouma, but the move is currently being held up by personal terms. One of the leaders in world sports, The Athletic, believes that West Ham United and their London rivals have agreed to move Kurt Zouma from a Blue to Claret and Blue. The now 26-year-old center-back has been on West Ham’s radar for quite some time, and it appears that they are ready to meet Chelsea’s selling price of £25.8 million (€30 million).
SoccerYardbarker

Kurt Zouma takes medical ahead of €30m West Ham transfer

West Ham have agreed a €30m fee for Kurt Zouma and the defender is now taking a medical in Paris ahead of his move across London, according to David Ornstein of the Athletic. Overall it looks a good deal for all parties. Thomas Tuchel doesn’t seem to be the biggest...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

West Ham have agreement in place to sign Kurt Zouma

West Ham United have been linked with a move for French defender Kurt Zouma for weeks now. According to , the Hammers have now agreed on a deal with Chelsea for the 26-year-old defender. A verbal agreement is in place between the two clubs. West Ham are prepared to pay...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

West Ham 'hope £26m deal for Chelsea's Kurt Zouma will be completed by the time the Hammers face Crystal Palace on Saturday' as David Moyes' side continue negotiations with defender over £125,000-a-week contract

West Ham are hoping to make a decisive breakthrough in their bid to sign Kurt Zouma from Chelsea on Wednesday. The Hammers are in advanced talks over a £25million move for the central defender — who has also had interest from Tottenham this summer — and believe a deal is close.
SoccerSB Nation

Kurt Zouma to undergo medicals, on verge of completing move to West Ham — reports

Chelseaa defender Kurt Zouma’s proposed move to West Ham United was in danger of falling through last night due to some late disagreements over the terms of the deal, but it appears to be back on track and even close to completion. According to the Athletic, Sky Sports, TF1 and the Evening Standard, Zouma is set to undergo his medicals today as he closes in on his proposed £25m move.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes: Kral has same hunger as Soucek, Coufal

West Ham boss David Moyes has explained bringing in Alex Kral. The midfielder was signed on deadline day from Spartak Moscow. Moyes told the club's website: “He will provide good competition in the centre of midfield," the manager confirmed. “He is another young, talented player who we feel has a big potential and will be capable of adapting to the demands of the Premier League.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Benrahma challenges Greenwood and Alonso for Premier League award

The Algeria international has been shortlisted for the English top-flight’s monthly prize alongside Manchester United and Chelsea stars. West Ham United's Said Benrahma has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for August. The Algeria international will compete with teammate Michail Antonio, Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy