Keurig K-Express Single Serving Coffee Maker has a STRONG button for richer coffee

Brew single-serving coffee with the Keurig K-Express Single Serving Coffee Maker. This kitchen gadget actually has a STRONG button for a bolder coffee flavor. Plus, the sleek, contemporary design looks great in any kitchen or breakfast nook. What’s more, you get 8-, 10-, and 12-ounce serving sizes. That way, you can choose the size you prefer. Moreover, the 42-ounce reservoir allows you to brew up to 4 cups before a refill. Also, the back-to-back brewing feature makes brewing a second cup quick and easy. But this coffee gadget doesn’t just brew coffee. The K-Express Single Serving Coffe Maker works with all K-Cup pods, including hot cocoa and tea. Even better, you can use the My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter (sold separately) with your favorite ground coffee.

