“The Fast and the Furious” Dodge Charger ​​​​​​​that launched the franchise racing to Charlotte AutoFair

This is the perfect Charger for your collection. If you're a car enthusiast who has a particular affection towards the old days of hard-hitting Mopar muscle then chances are you might remember a little show called The Dukes Of Hazzard. This intense showcasing of the true country boy lifestyle complete with fast-paced action, incredible stunts, and the famous General Lee Charger instantly caught the attention of children and adults alike breathing new life into the muscle car community and leaving behind a legacy that could be compared to that of Smokey And The Bandit. Of course, with this name recognition and high popularity also comes the admiration of builders. This has led many people to build their own General Lee Charger. However amazing those recreations may be, they all pale in comparison to the real deal.