Concord, NC

“The Fast and the Furious” Dodge Charger ​​​​​​​that launched the franchise racing to Charlotte AutoFair

By David Whisenant
WBTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Marking the 20th anniversary of the first film in the legendary “The Fast and the Furious” saga, Charlotte Motor Speedway will showcase the car that launched the iconic franchise at the Charlotte AutoFair, Sept. 9-11. More than two decades after first appearing on the silver screen, the Fast and Furious franchise is the most successful in the history of Universal Pictures, grossing more than $6 billion and making actors like Paul Walker, Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson household names. For all the celebrities who filled out the cast, the cars have always been the stars of the action thriller series, and perhaps none more recognized than the Dodge Charger driven by Diesel’s character Dom Toretto in the original motion picture.

www.wbtv.com

