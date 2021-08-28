Cancel
City routs Arsenal even without Kane; Liverpool-Chelsea draw

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 6 days ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Two goals and an assist from Ferran Torres led Manchester City to a 5-0 victory over 10-man Arsenal. Ilkay Gündoğan, Gabriel Jesus and Rodri also scored for the defending champions to leave Arsenal with three losses without scoring at the start of the Premier League season. City was already playing catch-up after losing its opening game to Tottenham, But four of the teams with perfect starts dropped points in their third games on Saturday. Title contenders Liverpool and Chelsea drew 1-1 at Anfield. West Ham was held 2-2 by Crystal Palace and Brighton lost 2-0 to Everton.

Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Man City urged to sign Arsenal striker Aubameyang over Kane

Manchester City are being urged to turn to Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid Tottenham's refusal to sell Harry Kane. The Citizens are very eager to secure a strike before the transfer window closes, having lost Sergio Aguero on the expiry of his contract this summer. While Spurs unwilling to sell...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Lukaku strikes as Chelsea sink Arsenal, Kane back in Spurs win

London (AFP) – Romelu Lukaku scored on his second Chelsea debut as the club’s record signing inspired a 2-0 win at troubled Arsenal, while Harry Kane made his first appearance for Tottenham this season in a 1-0 victory against Wolves. In Sunday’s other game, Mason Greenwood salvaged a 1-1 draw...
Premier LeagueESPN

Arsenal visit Man City, Liverpool vs. Chelsea, red-hot Leipzig, Messi's PSG debut: What to watch this weekend

With the first international break of the European soccer season quickly approaching, we get one more full weekend of club matches, and it's a doozy. Granted, there aren't many standout Serie A fixtures, but with two matchups of marquee names in the Premier League -- Chelsea-Liverpool and Arsenal-Manchester City -- plus RB Leipzig-VfL Wolfsburg, Lionel Messi's likely Paris Saint-Germain debut, and intriguing matchups for quick starters like Sevilla FC and Brighton, there's a lot to take in.
Premier LeagueESPN

Man City shrug off Kane, Ronaldo snubs to humiliate Arsenal

Manchester City put a difficult week behind them by cruising to a 5-0 victory over 10-man Arsenal on Saturday. The result comes amid a tumultuous few days for the champions. Pep Guardiola's side failed in their attempts to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane earlier in the week before seeing rivals Manchester United beat them to the signature of Cristiano Ronaldo, with City still in the market for a striker in the final days of the transfer window.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Aldridge frustrated after Chelsea draw: Liverpool ran out of ideas

Liverpool hero John Aldridge felt they missed an opportunity after their 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Anfield. Aldridge wrote for the Sunday World: "While Liverpool were a match for the reigning European champions, these high-quality games between top sides are decided by fine margins and Chelsea did well to try to nullify the attacking threat of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW: Man City to face Paris Saint Germain in a battle of the billionaires as Liverpool return to Atletico Madrid and holders Chelsea prepare to meet Juventus

The eagerly awaited group stage fixtures for the 2021-22 Champions League campaign have now been confirmed following the tournament's live draw in Switzerland. Current holders Chelsea will do battle with Italian royalty Juventus after being pitted together in Group H. Liverpool will be making a return to the Wanda Metropolitano...
UEFASkySports

N'Golo Kante: Chelsea midfielder aggravates ankle injury in Liverpool draw

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed midfielder N'Golo Kante aggravated an existing ankle injury in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool. The 30-year-old initially picked up the injury in the warm-up ahead of the UEFA Super Cup earlier this month and was not involved in Chelsea's season opener against Crystal Palace as a precaution.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW: All you need to know, including how to follow it live as Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Man United discover their opponents on the road to Russia

And just like that, the Champions League group stage is on the horizon. It seems like no time at all since Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta held the elusive prize aloft. But the non-stop football carousel keeps on turning and the holders, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United will all find out who they will face in the group stage of the elite European competition this week.
UEFAThe Guardian

Champions League: Manchester City draw PSG, Liverpool land in tough group

Manchester City face an awkward start to their latest attempt to win the Champions League under Pep Guardiola after drawing a Lionel Messi-enhanced Paris Saint Germain in this season’s group stage. Liverpool were also handed a difficult group at a protracted draw ceremony in Istanbul. The two Gulf-state owned clubs,...
Premier LeaguetheScore

10-man Chelsea hold on to draw Liverpool after controversial red card

Chelsea salvaged a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Saturday after playing down a man for the entire second half at Anfield. Blues defender Reece James was sent off in the third minute of first-half stoppage time for a deliberate handball on the goalline. Referee Anthony Taylor quickly reviewed the footage before pointing to the spot and allowing Mohamed Salah to equalize.
Societygoal.com

Liverpool condemn further homophobic chants during Chelsea draw

Blues loanee Billy Gilmour was targeted while playing against the Reds for Norwich, and a similar incident has now occurred at Anfield. Liverpool have condemned homophobic chants which occurred during their game against Chelsea on Saturday, with certain supporters aiming an offensive song at the opposition once again despite Jurgen Klopp's recent pleas.
Premier Leaguetheprideoflondon.com

Tactics and Transfers: Chelsea’s frailty exposed in Liverpool draw

Whether or not Reece James’ red card was deserved or not isn’t really worth debating. He was sent off and discussing it after the fact will only serve to annoy people more than necessary. The positive sign is that Chelsea was able to go to a full Anfield and get a good result against a top four and title rival. All of this while down to 10 men for half of the match, despite Liverpool having 11 and getting the lion’s share of the refereeing decisions, as well.
Chelsea, MAPosted by
NESN

Liverpool Vs. Chelsea: Mohamed Salah Scores In Draw At Anfield

Liverpool were held to a hard-fought 1-1 draw by Chelsea in an eventful Premier League contest at Anfield. Kai Havertz’s header put the visitors ahead in the 21st minute, but Mohamed Salah equalized in first-half stoppage time with a calmly dispatched penalty. The spot-kick had been awarded following a VAR...

