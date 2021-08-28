Libratone Q Adapt in-ear USB-C earphones plug into your Google phone and have great sound

REVIEW – The other day I wanted to use my TV to show some pictures to a group of friends. The pictures were on my tablet, which is a Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, and I wanted to use my Samsung TV in the living room to do it. I figured it would be a piece of cake, right? Not so. The TV and tablet were on the same wireless network, I have the required SmartView app from Samsung, the TV connection guide says it should work, but it doesn’t. (Another post for another day). So I said to myself ‘Gee, I just wish I had a simple cable to connect this tablet to the TV’, which of course I didn’t have. So I received the USB-C to HDMI cable from StarTech to solve this problem, and it worked. So let’s talk about what I learned.