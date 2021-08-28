Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Libratone Q Adapt in-ear USB-C earphones plug into your Google phone and have great sound

By Lauren Wadowsky
Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get earphones suited for your Google phone with the Libratone Q Adapt in-ear USB-C earphones. They feature rich sound and adjustable noise cancelation. What’s more, the adjustable noise cancelation lets you chose your ideal level of quiet whether you’re working, running, or just relaxing. And, of course, you can decide how much background noise you want to filter in. Also, the USB-C connection plugs right into your Google phone. Meanwhile, a 4-button remote gives you access to the adjustable noise cancelation, volume controls, and more. Additionally, these in-ear USB-C earphones are sweatproof, so you can feel free to wear them during workouts. Moreover, the 5 different-size earcups ensure a comfortable fit. There’s even a set with an extra secure fit that’s ideal for workouts.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
269
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usb C#Earphones#Usb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Retailmarketresearchtelecast.com

Apple will repair your iPhone 12 for free if you have sound problems in calls

In the history of consumer electronics, since always and no matter how reliable a device or product is, there will always be a run that has left the factory bad, either due to the used components, due to an error in their manufacture, etc. And the same has happened with mobiles iPhone 12 y iPhone 12 Pro.
ElectronicsPCWorld

This USB-C Lightning cable should terrify you

Now even your USB-C and Lightning cables can spy on you. Hak5 has begun selling USB-C and USB-A cables that yes, work as cables—but they can also be used hack your laptop, tablet, or phone remotely. The cable, first demonstrated by security researcher MG in late 2019, is designed to...
Electronicstechaeris.com

StarTech.com USB-C Audio Adapter review: Add 3.5mm audio without losing charging functionality

Most smartphones these days come without a 3.5mm audio jack. While there are plenty of options for USB-C and wireless earbuds, some people still prefer their 3.5mm earbuds and headsets. Fortunately, there are USB-C to 3.5mm adapters that are included, or you can purchase separately. However, a lot of these only allow you to connect your wired headphones through the USB-C port.
Electronicshometoys.com

7 Best Mini Stereo Amplifiers

The new mini stereo amplifiers on the market can turn your small space into a sound garden. They give you affordable stereo sound and take up roughly the same amount of room as a wireless speaker. Whether you want a device for your man cave, she-shed or your college dorm,...
ElectronicsTwice

Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell Review

Verdict: The Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell is an excellent solution for homeowners who want to add security and peace of mind to their home without having to run power to the location. The battery lifespan can last months on a single charge and motion zones allow you to customize when to get alerts.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Smart home lights guide 2021: Philips, Wemo, and more

Check out our smart home lights guide 2021 to enhance your home’s smart lighting setup. While your home probably already has a few smart lights, the gadgets below improve your existing setup. That’s because we’re covering not only smart lights but also controllers and modules that make using them even easier.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Grab Google Pixel 5a Factory Images and Save Your Phone

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Google launched the Pixel 5a a little over a week ago and has now posted the factory image and OTA files for it. While not an update, these files could come in handy should you be the tinkering type, do something to break your phone’s software, and need to get it back to normal.
Electronicspro-tools-expert.com

Audio Cable Adapters You Should Have In Your Tool Box

In this article Ufuk Onen shares his recommendations for something every engineer needs. Adaptors to get you out of unexpected connection incompatibilities, otherwise known as “bodge leads”!. If you work in your home or project studio by yourself and exchange audio files with your collaborators only over the internet, provided...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Baseus Quick Charge 5 Charger: One-stop plug for your phone, laptop, and more

With Quick Charge 5 onboard, Baseus' 100W GaN II Fast Charger can power nearly any gadget imaginable. Most smartphones sport fast-charging technology these days, but buying the correct accessory to fast-charge all your gadgets is a tricky business. Baseus has a one-stop solution for all your power needs with its Quick Charge 5-certified 100W GaN II Fast Charger. With 100W of power onboard, this is one of the most powerful chargers you can buy.
ComputersApple Insider

Is it safe to leave your Mac plugged in and always on?

Charging and power habits are key to keeping your Mac in good shape, but the question of whether certain practices are "safe" -- like leaving a MacBook plugged in all the time -- can be complicated. Many Mac owners leave their computers on all of the time, for example. Additionally,...
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker review

In April, Microsoft announced the new Modern USB-C Speaker that offers high-quality audio for meetings, calls and casual music listening. Recently, Microsoft sent this new speaker to us to try it. I’ve been using this speaker for the past few weeks, and you can find my review below. Design:. Very...
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

StarTech USB-C to HDMI cable review

REVIEW – The other day I wanted to use my TV to show some pictures to a group of friends. The pictures were on my tablet, which is a Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, and I wanted to use my Samsung TV in the living room to do it. I figured it would be a piece of cake, right? Not so. The TV and tablet were on the same wireless network, I have the required SmartView app from Samsung, the TV connection guide says it should work, but it doesn’t. (Another post for another day). So I said to myself ‘Gee, I just wish I had a simple cable to connect this tablet to the TV’, which of course I didn’t have. So I received the USB-C to HDMI cable from StarTech to solve this problem, and it worked. So let’s talk about what I learned.
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to Hold a Q&A Session in Google Meet

Google Meet offers different features for hosting interactive online meetings. One of them is the Question & Answer (Q&A) feature, which enables anyone to post a question and have other participants respond to it. Google Meet’s Q&A feature is handy after a massive presentation to ensure everyone is on the...
ElectronicsThe Next Web

These open-ear headphones deliver premium sound while never compromising your safety

TLDR: The Allegro Directional Audio Open-Ear Headphones wrap around the ears, but never block sound, all while serving up brilliant audio quality. Headphones used to be crafted almost specifically to block out the world. Unfortunately, we discovered that blissful audio cocoon can lead to some tragic conclusions. That bubble has now metastasized into twalking, with pedestrians wearing headphones or earbuds, eyes locked on smartphone screens, shockingly unaware of what’s happening around them.
ComputersApple Insider

Hyper's new USB-C Hubs upgrade your 24-inch iMac

Add additional functionality to your 24-inch iMac with Hyper's new HyperDrive hubs that provide USB-A, SD, and fast-charge capabilities. Hyper has come up with a clever solution to the paucity of the 24-inch iMac ports, and the location on the back — a clip-on user-facing hub that attaches to the bottom of the iMac. Not only does this provide users with front-facing access to ports, but it also expands the type of ports you have access to. There are currently two models hubs available, the HyperDrive 5-in-1 and HyperDrive 6-in-1, which each feature the following ports:
ElectronicsPosted by
SPY

These USB-C Wall Chargers Will Bring Your Devices Back to Life Quickly

Not all USB-C chargers are created equal. Only the very best USB-C chargers can bring your devices back from the dead quickly and efficiently. If you have a brand new laptop or other USB-C devices, you’ll be doing yourself a great service by getting a charger that can get the job done quickly. Fast charging GaN chargers are the cream of the crop, but there are also other options available that are affordable and will get your gadgets back to life without breaking the bank. Gallium Nitride semiconductor chargers, AKA, GaN chargers don’t waste a lot of energy through heat making charging...
Cell Phonestechweez.com

Tips to Make Your Android Phone Great Again This Year

If you’ve been keeping up with smartphone trends, you’ll notice the prices have been on an upward trajectory with features that can dwarf the current phone you have and make you feel jealous and an increasing need to buy the latest device but your pocket says otherwise, lol. With the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy