Environment

US Forecast

 6 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;73;62;76;68;A t-storm around;S;9;77%;55%;3. Albuquerque, NM;89;67;87;63;Clouds and sun;ESE;9;39%;55%;9. Anchorage, AK;59;45;60;48;Partly sunny;SE;4;59%;14%;3. Asheville, NC;86;65;87;63;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;66%;9%;9. Atlanta, GA;85;73;88;71;Humid with some sun;SSE;4;68%;17%;9. Atlantic City, NJ;76;75;82;76;A stray t-shower;S;8;79%;55%;3. Austin, TX;91;75;92;76;Mostly sunny;N;3;65%;44%;10.

