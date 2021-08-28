What We Do in the Shadows S03 Preview: Laszlo's One Really Bad Wingman
With Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and familiar-vampire killer Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) enjoying a new leadership status among the vampire community (though we're wondering how Gizmo will work his way out of the second season finale), we're seeing some of the perks the comes with running the Vampire Council. Kristen Schaal's The Guide introduces our fivesome to the Cloak of Duplication- the one thing that could turn the tide for Nandor and his dating situation. Or as you're about to see from the following teaser for FX's What We Do in the Shadows, maybe not.bleedingcool.com
