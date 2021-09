Though the Bruins’ squad is rife with experience from its returning veterans, there are still a few “firsts” to look forward to come Saturday’s Rose Bowl kickoff. UCLA football will be looking for its first nonconference win under coach Chip Kelly after going a combined 0-6 against nonconference opponents since 2018. With its first matchup of the season against a Hawai’i squad that went 5-4 in the Mountain West conference a year ago, UCLA has a golden opportunity to start the season with a tally in the win column – something the Bruins haven’t been able to do since 2017.