Gwenpool is Back with New Nendoroid From Good Smile

TMNT fans, we have discussed this before, but the first book published by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in the '80s is starting to get to some rarified air. A CGC 9.6 copy, on auction today at ComicConnect, is already taking bids and is at a whopping $38,000 as of this writing. If it keeps going at that pace, this might smash the previous record for a number one, and that was over $40,000 earlier this year. Those Turtles have never been more popular than they are right now, and the market on their keys is through the roof. Check out the gorgeous copy of this TMNT book below.