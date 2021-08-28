Cancel
Gwenpool is Back with New Nendoroid From Good Smile

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGwenpool is easily one of my favorite Marvel Comics characters with a fun design, hilarious story, and an all around badass. Gwen Poole was an average kid but then was transported to the world of Marvel Comics with all of the knowledge of her comic book exploits. She breaks the 4th wall and even has the power to going in between the planes of the comics. Her comic book stories might be on hold, but Good Smile Company continues to explore their wild world with her brand new Nendoroid figure. Gwenpool is ready for action with this beautifully detailed figure that is loaded with swappable parts and accessories.

