VPNs do a great job of working hard behind the scenes to make sure we’re protected online without us even knowing. That’s why for some customers, it may be hard to justify purchasing a monthly subscription for a service that they can’t really tell is working. The Digital Trends team wholly recommends ensuring you’re safe online, even if you use the best free VPN. However, we believe that the best VPN services are worth their value, and we encourage you to shell out a few dollars a month so you can be safe when browsing the internet.