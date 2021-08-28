Insurgency: Sandstorm Will Release On Consoles In Late September

Focus Home Interactive and New World Interactive announced during Gamescom 2021 that Insurgency: Sandstorm is coming to consoles. The game is nearly three years old but has been a decent hit for the company on PC. Now they're bringing the game complete with all the content that has been released in the past over to both Xbox One and PS4 players. The game will eventually receive XSX and PS5 enhancements and console features in 2022, but for now, it's being sold in three different editions on pre-order depending on how many extras you want with the game. The console version will officially release on September 29th.