Funko Bakes Up Some Marvel Gingerbread Pops For Festival of Fun

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoliday cheer is just around the corner, and Funko is preparing fans for the holiday season with some new reveals. From new Pop styled ornaments to Pop wrapping paper, Funko is ready for a white Christmas. With Christmas on the horizon, that also means cookie season is almost here, giving us some baked goodies. Funko has cooked up a big batch of new Pops for a holiday 2021 including a huge set of Marvel Comics Gingerbread Cookie Pops. Your favorite Marvel heroes and villains are back but in delicious cookie form with 10 new Pop Vinyls. This cookie wave will consist of Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Hulk, Scarlet Witch, Thor, Thor with Sprinkles aka Diamond Collection, and Thanos.

