Funko Bakes Up Some Marvel Gingerbread Pops For Festival of Fun

Funko is back with more Pop Vinyls for Avengers: Endgame as the blockbuster film dives into the Art Pop Series. The Artist Series Pops are not new and have really been overused since their debut. Funko also continues to overuse the symbolism of the Infinity Stones for the 100th time with these Pops. This wave consists of 3 different parts with the Artist Series, a multi-pack, and a brand new Marvel Studios Jumbo 18" figure. Kicking things off first is the celebration of The Infinity Saga with our favorite Avengers back together again with Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Hulk. Each one features a glittery Infinity Stone design capturing the power of the stones that changed the Marvel Studios landscape. Thanos will also be joining the line with a fully rainbow design with a new sculpt as the Mad Titan embraces the Infinity Gauntlet.